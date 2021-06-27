NYPD: Man shot in Times Square

The Daily Beast

via FacebookJasmine Hartin—the billionaire’s daughter-in-law charged with killing a cop in Belize—is being tossed back in a notorious prison after her bail was withdrawn by an employee of her estranged husband.The decision followed a dramatic series of events that saw Hartin publicly confront her partner over custody of their children, get slapped with new charges, and be subjected to what her lawyer called “Gestapo” tactics.“I am really shocked by what is happening,” her new attorney, Dickie Br