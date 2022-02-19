NYPD: Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Queens subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for three suspects Saturday after a man was stabbed overnight at a subway station in Queens.

It happened in the mezzanine area of the Jamaica-Van Wyck station at around 3 a.m.

According to police, three men tried to rob the victim before stabbing him in the buttocks.

The victim, in his 40s, was in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

This latest violent incident happened the day after Mayor Eric Adams announced the next phase of a new subway safety plan.

According to the NYPD, transit crimes are up by 65% in the first two months of 2022 compared to 2021.

