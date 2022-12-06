NYPD manhunt on for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ gunman who killed 2, shot 96-year-old man

The NYPD was on high alert Tuesday morning for an “armed and extremely dangerous” ex-con wanted for killing two people and wounding a 96-year-old man in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sundance Oliver, 28, allegedly tried to shoot a woman during a robbery attempt in Bedford-Stuyvesant Monday morning, but his shot instead hit a 96-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair some 200 feet away at Bergen and Rochester avenues.

Oliver ran toward the nearby Kingsborough Houses, police said, and the elderly victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Oliver’s next two victims were targeted, police said, beginning with Kevon Langston, 21, who was shot at about 2:40 p.m. in a Smith Houses apartment in lower Manhattan, near One Police Plaza, Sewell said.

By then, police had already identified Oliver and were tracking him — but he again ran off, leaving in a parking lot the white Mercedes Benz he drove over the Manhattan Bridge, police said.

Langston, meanwhile, was rushed by medics to Bellevue Hospital, where he died at 3:36 p.m., Sewell said.

Oliver then headed back to the Kingsborough Houses at some point and allegedly struck again, at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he shot a 17-year-old girl inside a seventh-floor apartment on Kingsborough 7 Walk.

The teen, who did not live there, died at Brookdale Hospital less than an hour later.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said both murder victims knew Oliver. Sewell wouldn’t say if it was clear why Oliver killed them, though she noted detectives have tied him to all three shootings “based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps.”

The early morning press conference was held at Ralph and Atlantic Aves., where police appeared to be concentrating their search for Oliver.

Sewell said Oliver’s picture is being posted throughout the city, with cabbies, gas stations and restaurants alerted as well.

She said the gunman is Black, light-skinned and about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build. He has MNG tattooed below his right eye and a large green rose flower tattoo on the right side of his neck, with “Rich Forever” tattooed above that. He has numerous other tattoos, including one of the Superman logo on his neck, police sources said.

“He is considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Sewell said. “Let me be clear: should you encounter him, do not approach him.

“Call the police immediately.”

Essig said Oliver has 12 prior arrests, including at least two for robbery and two for menacing.

He was paroled in July 2020 after serving five years for a Brooklyn robbery conviction, records show.

Two months later, on Sept. 7, he was busted in Brooklyn for possession of a loaded gun, sources said.

He was also busted for gun possession four months ago, in August, though it appears that case is sealed, sources said.

Oliver has survived three shootings — earlier this year, in 2012 and in 2013 — and has ties to the Loopy Gang in lower Manhattan and to the Pink gang in East New York.

His last known address appears to be in a Smith Houses apartment on South St., police said.

Langston had his own run-ins with the law, with two arrests for robbery, plus one for hate crime assault and one for grand larceny, police said.

His family was shell-shocked at his murder.

“That was my brother,” said a man who wouldn’t identify himself. “He never had no problems with anybody. We can’t believe this.”