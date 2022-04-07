NYPD nabs suspect wanted for breaking into Queens home and sexually abusing woman

Police have arrested an ex-con they say snuck into a Queens woman’s home, and sexually assaulted her as he was chased out of the apartment, cops said Thursday.

A tipster helped detectives track down Emmanuel Rosario, who was arrested on Wednesday for the March 29 attack in Fresh Meadows.

The 49-year-old victim woke up in her apartment near 188th St. and 64th Ave. at 4 p.m., to find Rosario standing over her bed clutching her cellphone, cops said.

The stunned woman chased him out of her apartment, but as he left he quickly turned around, grabbed the victim, pinned her hands against a wall and sexually abused her, cops allege. He then ran out of the building.

The victim was treated for a knee injury at Flushing Hospital.

About 30 minutes later, Rosario, 32, resurfaced about three blocks away, near 185th St. and 186th Lane. He was caught on video carrying a large backpack, as he entering a backyard shed, where he stole a Razor scooter and several power tools, cops said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Rosario, who lives about eight miles away from the attack is with two counts of burglary and robbery. He has not been charged with the sex assault, police said.

Rosario has an extensive criminal history with more than two dozen arrests stretching back to 2007, police sources said. Over the years he’s been arrested for robbery, assault and burglary. He also served two years in prison for an “aggravated family offense,” according to court papers.

On March 9, he was busted for grand larceny and escape after he snatched a woman’s purse on 123rd St. and Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill as he rode past her on a bicycle, according to court documents.

After cops nabbed him for the theft, he managed to open the door to the police car and ran away handcuffed, but was quickly apprehended, police said.

He was out after paying the $100,000 bail set for the March 9 arrest when he broke into the Fresh Meadows home, cops said.

His arraignment on the burglary and robbery charges were pending in Queens Criminal Court Thursday.