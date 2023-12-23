NYPD news conference on Bronx police-involved shooting
NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said responding officers saved the life of a mother and a family when they opened fire on a knife-wielding man in the Bronx on Dec. 23, 2023.
NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said responding officers saved the life of a mother and a family when they opened fire on a knife-wielding man in the Bronx on Dec. 23, 2023.
With this price slash, you'll score six blades for just $30 — that's $5 a pop.
The Mondavi wine heir talked to Yahoo Finance about preserving the business his grandfather built.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
Bluesky announced this week that you can now view posts on from the social network without logging in. It's also overhauled its logo, replacing the cloudy blue sky with a simple blue butterfly.
The gist of the story is, LAION, a data set used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.
Modern driver assistance tech has become extremely effective at preventing collisions, but they haven't made as much progress toward preventing crashes with trucks and motorcycles.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Bills at Chargers match.
Meet Daniel Dart, whose careers include rock star, celebrity promoter, social justice advocate, and venture capitalist — all after serving four years in prison.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers match.
With markdowns on brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade and Ugg, this bi-annual sale is basically deals heaven.
Cyber Monday is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen.
“By all metrics, he’s a sensation."
QVC just dropped amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.
Score everything from sofas and mattresses to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers for way less!
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
Pornhub's parent company Aylo Holdings will pay $1.8 million to the U.S. government to resolve a charge of profiting off of sex trafficking. The company, formerly known as MindGeek, will enter a deferred prosecution agreement, which means that a monitor will be appointed to oversee Aylo and its compliance efforts for three years. Pornhub and other adult content sites owned by Aylo have come under fire for a history of negligence in moderating third-party uploads of adult content.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written to the United States’ Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, expressing concerns over the disproportionate impact tech layoffs could have on Black workers, according to a letter seen by TechCrunch. First reported by The Grio, the letter contains a list of questions regarding the steps the Department of Labor has taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans, its regulations around business practices and what the Department of Labor has done to ensure recent Supreme Court cases are not being used to undermine corporate DEI practices and budgets.