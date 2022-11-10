NYPD offering $10K reward in cold case deaths of two infants

The New York City Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case deaths of two infant children found discarded behind a building in 2020.

The boys, one of which was found wrapped in a garbage bag and the other inside a dog pee pad, according to Fox 5 NY, were discovered outside 1460 College Avenue, in the city’s Bronx borough.

The NYPD said both children "were disposed of by an unknown perpetrator."

Detective Brianna Constantino told Fox 5 NY that one of the children suffered blunt-force trauma to the head while the other had trauma to his stomach.

A superintendent living at the apartment building made the gruesome discovery on Nov. 9, 2020, the station added.

The NYPD suspects both children were discarded by someone that climbed over a fence and got to the back to the property, Fox5 NY reports.

Police also told Fox 5 NY that they do not believe anyone in the building is linked to the children or their mother and suspect someone climbed over a fence and purposefully discarded the children behind the property.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD for further comment.