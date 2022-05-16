NYPD officer arrested on charges he beat, threatened estranged wife

A veteran NYPD officer is accused of beating his estranged wife, bending back her fingernail and threatening her with his gun over the past several months, cops said Monday.

Officer Blackson Doxy, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with assault, menacing, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief and harassment after his wife accused him of abusing her since last July.

Doxy had told her she had to move out of their Brooklyn home, then threatened her, cops said.

Last July, he menaced her with a knife, then damaged her clothes and a mattress, police said. In January, he tore her fingernail while bending it, and in March, he punched her, breaking her finger and leaving her bruised, cops said.

He’s also accused of threatening her with his gun.

Doxy, who joined the NYPD in July 2003, has been assigned to the police headquarters security unit since 2010.

He awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.