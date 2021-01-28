NYPD officer charged with soliciting explicit videos from 46 minors

NEW YORK — An off-duty New York Police Department officer was charged Thursday with soliciting sexually explicit videos from dozens of children and telling some of the minors to physically hurt themselves, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Officer Carmine Simpson, 27, employed by the NYPD since 2018, was arrested by the FBI for allegedly persuading numerous children to send him explicit videos and photos.

“The defendant verbally abused children online, encouraged those children to physically abuse themselves, and intentionally persuaded numerous minors to produce sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him via the internet,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Farrell in court papers.

“Most disturbingly, the defendant was not only verbally abusive but he also encouraged certain victims to engage in destructive behavior, such as cutting themselves with a knife, choking themselves with belts and hitting themselves.”

Between April and November of 2020, Simpson used Twitter to converse with 46 different kids between the age of 13 and 17, the feds charge.

He would move the conversations from Twitter to Snapchat, TikTok or Discord and would try to FaceTime with the kids in order to have phone sex, the feds said.

“Babygirl dont stop... Keep the videos coming for me,” Simpson allegedly messaged one 13-year-old girl in September 2020 whom he convinced to send him videos of her inserting a hairbrush into her vagina.

Another 15-year-old girl sent Simpson about 50 files of child porn, including videos he asked for in which she is masturbating and choking herself with a belt, the feds said.

“I like watching you choke yourself,” he messaged her.

He also targeted a 13-year-old transgender child and asked them to slap and gag themself and draw on their body with sharpie, the feds said.

Simpson’s destructive behavior extended beyond soliciting violent child porn, according to prosecutors.

The officer, who had a police-issued weapon, told a minor he liked “gun play,” in May 2020, the feds said.

Story continues

That same day he told another child, “I literally want to hold a gun to a girls head and tell her ‘this better be the best orgasm of my life or I’ll blow your brains out,’” according to prosecutors.

He told other children that he wanted to carve words into their skin with knives.

The feds said in their letter to a judge that Simpson should be held in jail pretrial due to the disturbing allegations. He was charged with production of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

He was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Long Island Federal Court Thursday.

“Instead of protecting his community, as a police officer undoubtedly should, the defendant has engaged in a pattern of disturbingly abusive behavior,” Farrell wrote. “The defendant’s victims are the most vulnerable members of the community that the he has sworn to protect.”

Simpson has been an officer in the 75th Precinct in East New York since October 2018, according to the feds.

He was suspended from the NYPD without pay after his arrest.