NYPD officer hit by wrong-way driver on Upper East Side

A police officer investigating a robbery at an Upper East Side clothing store was struck by a wrong-way driver on Wednesday evening, according to police sources.

The cop was among officers from the 19th Precinct who had shut down Park Ave. to traffic between E. 70th and E 71st Sts. around 4:19 p.m while they investigated a car that had been abandoned after a robbery minutes earlier at a Madison Ave. clothing retailer.

The officer tried to flag down the wrong-way driver, who suddenly slammed on the accelerator and struck him. Other officers on the scene pulled the driver out of the car and the officer was rushed to Cornell Medical Center, where police sources say he was being treated for a possible broken arm and leg.

The suspects in the robbery were still being sought after fleeing their black Nissan sedan on foot and the stolen merchandise was not recovered, police sources said.

It wasn’t clear if the vehicle had been reported stolen.