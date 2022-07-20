NYPD officer on horseback chases man accused of robbery in Times Square

Reuters

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) -Turkey on Wednesday refuted claims by Iraqi state media that it had carried out a strike on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern Dohuk province that killed eight tourists and wounded another 23 people, saying the attack was a terror act. The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said. Turkey's foreign ministry said Ankara was saddened to hear of the casualties in the attack, and added that Turkey took maximum care to avoid civilian casualties or damaging historic, cultural sites in its counter-terrorism operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia and others.