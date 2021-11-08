NYPD officer-involved shooting wounds man at Fort Washington Park, firearm recovered
Police shot an armed man during a confrontation in Fort Washington Park Sunday night, authorities said.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the sprawling park along the Hudson River in Washington Heights, police said.
The man’s injury was not life-threatening, police said. Authorities did not immediately say what hospital the man was brought to.
A firearm was found at the scene, police said.
No officers were reported injured in the confrontation.