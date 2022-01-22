NYPD officer killed, another in critical condition after Harlem shooting, police say

One New York City police officer is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Harlem on Friday, officials said. A suspect is also dead.

The NYPD said that the officer died at Harem Hospital. A news conference was expected later Friday.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem involving a mother and her son, NBC New York reported.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on Twitter that two officers had been shot.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that her heart was the two officers and their families, the NYPD and Harlem. She said her office is ready to provide any assistance necessary.

The officers are the fourth and fifth NYPD officers shot so far this year. The other three survived.

On Thursday, a police detective was shot on Staten Island as police served a warrant in a narcotics investigation; on Jan. 18 an officer was struck in the leg in the Bronx during a struggle with an armed suspect; and early Jan. 1, an off-duty officer was shot while sleeping in his car between shifts, officials have said.

The mayor, a former NYPD captain elected in November, ran for office on a promise to control crime and make the city safer, including cracking down on gun violence. He was at Harlem Hospital receiving a full briefing, spokesman Fabien Levy said.