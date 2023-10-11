NYPD officer loses finger after being bitten by reckless driving suspect

A New York Police Department officer lost his left ring finger, after it was bitten off to the knuckle by a drunken man accused of reckless driving.

Lenni Rodriguez Cruz, 28, was arrested after a high-speed chase during which he allegedly mounted a curb, drove through a park, ran through 20 red lights and crashed into four vehicles.

A Brooklyn man was arraigned today, accused of leading police on an extended high-speed car chase through a public park and 20 red lights, as well as injuring a motorist and a police officer whose fingertip he is alleged to have bitten off. https://t.co/ZsPkVWkruz — Queens DA Katz (@QueensDAKatz) October 11, 2023

When officers pulled Mr Cruz out of his crashed car, he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred his speech and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to a press release from the QueensDistrict Attorney’s office.

After being taken to a local police station, Mr Cruz hit, spat on and then bit off the tip of a police officer’s finger. The sergeant required stitches and a revision amputation, leaving him without the use of his finger down to his first knuckle.

According to the DA, Cruz was arraigned Wednesday on a 15-count indictment, with charges including assault on a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

District Attorney Melinda Katz said: “The rule of law, and the officers who enforce it, will be respected.

“The defendant is accused of recklessly putting countless lives at grave risk, injuring a motorist and causing a grievous permanent injury to a police officer. The dangerous lawlessness seen here simply will not be tolerated or excused.”

If convicted, Mr Cruz faces up to 25 years in prison. Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino ordered him to return to court on November 15.