NYPD Officer Muhammad Chowdhury, skull cracked in robbery, off respirator: ‘He’s speaking, responding’ to wife

The off-duty NYPD cop brutally beaten by a crew of violent muggers in the Bronx is off a respirator and on the mend, relieved relatives told the Daily News Wednesday.

“He got his senses and he is doing well. He is responding to his wife,” Jamil Ahmed, a nephew of victim Muhammed Chowdhury, told The News. “He’s speaking, responding to his wife and doctor.”

Officer Chowdhury, 48, was jogging down Olmstead Ave. in Soundview about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when the assailants intercepted him near Lafayette Aves. and began pounding on him, authorities said.

They stole his wallet and cellphone and left him nearly unconscious on the sidewalk.

First responders rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated for a cracked skull and bleeding on the brain. Police and hospital staff didn’t realize the victim was an off-duty cop until he failed to show up for his shift at the Central Park Precinct.

No arrests have been made.

Police believe Chowdhury was attacked by a robbery crew responsible for 19 carjackings and robberies throughout the Bronx and Queens this month.