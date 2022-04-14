NYPD Officer Phillip Cardillo, killed in Harlem mosque melee in 1972, honored at anniversary: ‘I feel we have brought him home’

The murder of NYPD Officer Phillip Cardillo stands as a frustrating case of justice undone, but 50 years after his death, his kin and fellow officers said they find some measure of peace in his memory — with a plaque in Harlem to forever remember the slain cop.

Hundreds of people, including a sea of uniformed police officers and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, joined Cardillo’s son and widow outside the 28th Precinct stationhouse on Thursday, where the city bolted in a plaque in Cardillo’s honor.

“It’s a very emotional day for a lot of people, including myself. However I feel a sense of closure bringing Phil Cardillo in front of all these people who have attended here,” said Randy Jurgensen, the lead case detective in Cardillo’s slaying. “I feel we have brought him home on this 50-year anniversary. By unveiling this today, I feel he’s home.”

Cardillo, a 31-year-old father of three, was lured to nearby Mosque No. 7 on April 14, 1972, by a bogus call from inside the building reporting a fellow officer needed assistance. He was beaten and fatally shot with his own gun after responding.

“I’d just like to thank everybody here that’s in attendance. It’s an honor to be among great people like you,” Todd Cardillo said as tears welled up in his eyes. “I could go on and on with a list of people that I would thank, but the truth is that list never ends.”

The plaque was a “compromise” after an attempt to rename a stretch of W. 116th St. for Cardillo failed after local residents opposed the move, saying it could reopen old wounds.

His murder came during a time of high racial tensions in the city, and the investigation became so mired with politics that the killing remains unsolved. Then-Police Commissioner Patrick Murphy and Mayor John Lindsay both skipped Cardillo’s funeral.

“While we cannot right all the wrongs that occurred at that time, we can take another step forward to honor Patrolman Cardillo’s legacy. In our profession we often say we never forget,” Sewell said Thursday. “We never forget the sacrifice of our heroes, and we never forget the families that they leave behind. Todd and the entire Cardillo family, I want to remind you that every member of the NYPD both past and present, as evidenced here today is with you.”

Just one suspect, Lewis 17X Dupree, a member of the mosque, was arrested in 1974 and tried twice — the first case ending in a mistrial and the second with an acquittal despite eyewitness testimony that Dupree shot Cardillo after grabbing the officer’s weapon.

Jurgensen laid the blame for Cardillo’s death, and the failed investigation, on Lindsay, Murphy and then-mosque head Louis Farrakhan.

Sixteen mosque members who witnessed the beating were released without being questioned, and the NYPD did not set up a crime scene, Jurgensen and co-author Robert Cea laid out in their 2006 book “Circle of Six” about Cardillo’s death.

The precinct’s commanding officer resigned from the department, complaining the NYPD failed to fully support the officers involved, as did NYPD Chief of Detectives Albert Seedman, writing in his memoir that he was ordered to pull officers from the mosque by police brass.

“Fifty years ago today there was both a tragedy and a travesty. On those days, in those hours, after your father was shot we had both sadness and anger,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said.

“Today we have police officers that are here that were there on that day — did their part, threw our hero in a radio car, got him to the hospital, did the parts that you’ve done. They remember Cardillo in their heart and their blood and their bone marrow every single day until today.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison was an NYPD inspector when he came to Jurgensen and suggested a street renaming a decade ago.

“You know it’s a decent compromise. The truth of the matter is I would have liked to have the street renamed,” Harrison said. “But I will say this: As long as we have his name here on the precinct where he was assassinated — I think this is a step in the right direction to make sure that anybody that walks through the doors at the 28th Precinct remembers Phillip Cardillo and what he meant to this department and what he meant to the residents of Harlem.”