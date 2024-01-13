NYPD officer reunites with 2 retired officers who saved her as a child
It was back on July 25, 1996 at the intersection of E. 116th Street and Park Avenue - Ocasio and Claudio, who were on patrol noticed something odd - a car leaking fluid.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
Only one living person has quarterbacked the Detroit Lions to a playoff victory: Erik Kramer. But he almost didn't live to tell about it.
'I get lots of compliments when I wear this,' wrote one fan. 'It’s warm but not bulky, comfortable and flattering.'
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
A Logitech sale at Amazon has dropped the prices of mice, webcams and other accessories by up to 25 percent.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.
At CES 2024, the Pebble Flow is showing how you can really optimize an RV to work in the age of electric vehicles.
We round up the Autoblog editors' favorite reveals from CES 2024, including a whole slew of EVs from practical vans to sports SUVs.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
In these exclusive Autoblog spy photos, the electric Audi A4 E-tron and next-generation A5 Sportback were caught testing in California.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
The cyberstalking campaign was conducted by several eBay employees, some of whom were executives, who targeted the couple after they posted a newsletter that was critical of the e-commerce giant. In addition to paying the fine, eBay is also required to retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years and to make "extensive enhancements to its compliance program."
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
It's an all-in-one solar station for your truck roof.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath couldn't be happier with the integration of Google built-in, the branded product that embeds Google apps and services directly into the company's EVs. On the sidelines of CES 2024, Ingenlath committed to sticking with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the middleware that allows drivers to project their smartphone onto the car's infotainment display. GM, for instance, decided not to make the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.
Tesla Inc. notified workers at its California car plant of pay increases across its U.S. factories, the latest bump by a nonunion automaker the United Auto Workers is trying to organize.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.