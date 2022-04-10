NYPD officer shoots out tire of fleeing Porsche on Belt Parkway: sources

An NYPD officer fired a shot at a suspected thief in a Porsche on the Belt Parkway Sunday morning, after its driver tried to run down a cop on the highway.

The early-morning drama started about 640 a.m., after police received a report of someone stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Knapp St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay.

Officers from the 61st Precinct tried to stop a white Porsche sedan that fit a description from the crime scene, but the driver fled onto the Belt Parkway, cops said.

Those officers didn’t pursue the car, but other officers from the 60th Precinct blocked westbound traffic on the highway in an attempt to corner the driver.

The driver barreled toward the officers, squeezing through traffic and hitting other vehicles in the process, cops said.

That’s when one of the cops fired a single shot, apparently hitting the fleeing car’s tire, a police source said.

Cops found the Porsche, abandoned with a flat tire, on Cropsey St., a few blocks away from Exit 4 on the highway, police said.

Blocking the highway was a tactic used to prevent a high speed chase, and catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in New York, one high-ranking source said.

One officer was taken to an area hospital for observation, but no one was injured in the incident, police said.

Cops are still investigating the incident.