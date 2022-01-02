NYPD officer shot in the head while resting in his car between shifts

An NYPD officer is recovering after being shot in his car between shifts early New Year's Day.



New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference Saturday that the officer awoke around 6:15 a.m. when a bullet was fired through one of the car's windows, hitting the officer in the head.

NEW NYC MAYOR ADAMS CALLS 911 FOR STREET ASSAULT ON FIRST DAY IN OFFICE



An on-duty sergeant saw the officer getting out of the car with his head bleeding, and he was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital, WCBS reports.



Sewell said the officer was treated for a fractured skull, and bullet fragments were removed from his wound.



"Doctors say the bullet was ‘miraculously deflected,’ either by the car window or the officer's skull, and missed vital structures by millimeters," WABC reports.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.



NEW YORK CITY POLICE UNION LEADER ‘OPTIMISTIC’ AS ADAMS SUCCEEDS DE BLASIO AS MAYOR

Police are still investigating who fired the bullet and if the officer was the intended target, according to FOX 5 New York. Sewell said that there were no other 911 calls for gunfire in the area at the time of the shooting, and no other officers heard anything.



Newly-appointed Mayor Eric Adams joined the news conference with Sewell outside the hospital and said a hunt is underway for the person who fired the shot. During his swearing in earlier in the day, Adams said he wanted to send a message that "this is not going to be a city of violence."

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig announced a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.