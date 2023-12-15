NYPD officer shot, suspect critical in Lower East Side gunfight

NEW YORK — A New York Police Department officer was shot and a suspect was critically wounded in a gunfight on the Lower East Side Thursday, police said.

With a warrant in hand, cops arrived at the gunman’s apartment on Eldridge St. near Stanton St. to arrest him but he barricaded himself inside, police said.

When officers from the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit arrived and attempted to coax the man out of the apartment he burst out and fired off shots.

At least one of the shots hit an officer in a bulletproof vest and another hit one of the ESU officer’s shields. It wasn’t immediately clear what condition the wounded officer was in.

Police fired back at the man, critically wounding him.

