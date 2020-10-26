    Advertisement

    NYPD officer suspended for broadcasting ‘Trump 2020’ with patrol car

    Josh Marcus
    An officer was suspended without pay after video went viral of them broadcasting
    A New York Police Department officer has been suspended without pay for saying, “Trump 2020,” over the loudspeaker on his patrol car over the weekend, according to NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea.

    On Saturday, video went viral of a New Yorker arguing with the officer, who can be heard saying, “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook.”

    According to Twitter user @itsa_talia, who posted the video after someone sent it to her, the altercation began when the patrol car was blocking a crosswalk in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. A pedestrian reportedly walked by and flipped off the officers inside, and they began arguing, with one officer eventually flipping off the pedestrian, and the other flashing a white power hand symbol, and saying, “Trump 2020.”

    The pedestrian says, “Go f— yourself, you f—, fascist,” and walks away. Police haven’t identified the officer involved.

    The same day of the alleged altercation, NYPD got entangled in election politics again when officers initially seized (though later returned) a batch of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) from an early polling location in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. 

    While NYPD leadership maintains the police force is neutral, a powerful union representing tens of thousands of New York City officer endorsed the president in August, caling him a “strong voice speaking up in our defense.”

    Last week, an officer in Miami was disciplined for wearing a Trump 2020 mask at an early polling location, and last Thursday, a Trump supporter allegedly flashed a white power sign behind the president as he addressed a rally in Florida.

