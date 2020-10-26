NYPD officer suspended for broadcasting ‘Trump 2020’ with patrol car

An officer was suspended without pay after video went viral of them broadcasting

A New York Police Department officer has been suspended without pay for saying, “Trump 2020,” over the loudspeaker on his patrol car over the weekend, according to NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea.

The police officer from this incident has been identified and suspended without pay.



To repeat, law enforcement MUST remain apolitical, reassuring the public that we will enforce the law fairly and without prejudice regardless of anyone’s political beliefs. https://t.co/lFVmyaRjSb



— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

On Saturday, video went viral of a New Yorker arguing with the officer, who can be heard saying, “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook.”

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight.



They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd



— talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook...”

Aight MFers... it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM

— Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

According to Twitter user @itsa_talia, who posted the video after someone sent it to her, the altercation began when the patrol car was blocking a crosswalk in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. A pedestrian reportedly walked by and flipped off the officers inside, and they began arguing, with one officer eventually flipping off the pedestrian, and the other flashing a white power hand symbol, and saying, “Trump 2020.”

Story continues

The pedestrian says, “Go f— yourself, you f—, fascist,” and walks away. Police haven’t identified the officer involved.

The same day of the alleged altercation, NYPD got entangled in election politics again when officers initially seized (though later returned) a batch of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) from an early polling location in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn.

On the first day of early voting in Red Hook, @NYPD76Pct officers confronted community activists handing out PPE in front of an early polling site & then seized it. This is unacceptable, the NYPD must issue clear guidelines & not escalate situations at the polls. pic.twitter.com/vcB5Am9IXa — Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@NYCCouncil38) October 24, 2020

While NYPD leadership maintains the police force is neutral, a powerful union representing tens of thousands of New York City officer endorsed the president in August, caling him a “strong voice speaking up in our defense.”

Today, it was my great honor to proudly accept the endorsement of the @NYCPBA! I have deeply and profoundly admired the brave men and women of the #NYPD for my entire life. New York’s Finest are truly the best of the best — I will NEVER let you down! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/o1l5kAx34v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Last week, an officer in Miami was disciplined for wearing a Trump 2020 mask at an early polling location, and last Thursday, a Trump supporter allegedly flashed a white power sign behind the president as he addressed a rally in Florida.

Read more

NYPD sued over aggressive tactics against Floyd protesters

NYPD says union's Trump endorsement won't affect enforcement

Appeals panel won't speed release of NYPD discipline records