NYPD officers appeared to break protocol by broadcasting 'Trump 2020' over speakers from their patrol cars

Late Saturday night, multiple people captured videos of an NYPD officer appearing to break protocol by blaring "Trump 2020" over his patrol car speakers in Brooklyn.

This directly falls under the NYPD's prohibited conduct, which forbids officers from "endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions" while on duty or in uniform.

The officer has been suspended without pay, according to the NYPD's Twitter account.

On October 24, videos were shared to social media of an NYPD officer blaring "Trump 2020" over his patrol car speakers — an act that directly falls under the NYPD's list of prohibited conduct.

The videos, which were compiled into one by Twitter user @davenewworld_2, first shows the car and at least three officers from across the street. A person on the street can be heard cursing at the officer, who replies with "Trump 2020. Put in on YouTube, put in on Facebook. Trump 2020. Take a picture, take a video, put it on your Facebook, put on your YouTube. Have some fun."

It then switches to a different video taken from up close. A person can be heard telling the officer to "Do it again," before calling the officer a "f------- p----." The officer then states again "Trump 2020," once more voicing support for President Trump's reelection campaign.

You can watch the full video here. Caution: The video has profanity.

According to the NYPD's regulations for prohibited conduct, this is against the rules. The regulations directly prohibit "endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of: a. Any political party or candidate for public office; Any public policy matter or legislation pending before any government body; or c. Any matter to be decided by a public election, except with the permission of the Police Commissioner" while on duty or in uniform.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Insider that "The matter is under investigation. The NYPD plans to come to an expedient resolution." On Sunday afternoon, the NYPD News' Twitter account confirmed that the officer in question was suspended without pay.

