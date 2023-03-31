All NYPD Officers to Be Deployed Friday as Precaution following Trump Indictment

All NYPD officers have been ordered to report for duty in uniform Friday for precautionary deployments in case unrest erupts following former president Trump’s criminal indictment.

Cops were told to show up by 7 a.m. but were informed there are no credible threats to respond to at this time, a NYPD spokesperson told Fox News.

“It’s just in preparation for anything that could happen,” the spokesperson said.

Trump warned supporters last week that he could soon be indicted by progressive Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and urged them to protest. Police installed barriers around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in anticipation of unrest.

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump in connection with a hush-money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump predicted that Bragg’s “witch-hunt” prosecution against him will “backfire massively against Joe Biden,” calling the situation “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

The indictment accuses Trump of falsifying business records in relation to the hush-money payments. Daniels claimed in the final days of the 2016 presidential election that she had previously had a sexual affair with Trump. Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 not to continue fueling the allegations.

Prosecutors claim Trump falsified internal business records to disguise the reimbursement payments to Cohen as legal expenses. Cohen said Trump had knowledge of the shady accounting.

Trump’s attorneys told the New York Post he is expected to surrender to law enforcement in New York next week.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said, Fox reported. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump is now the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done,” he said. “The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.”

