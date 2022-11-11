NYPD officers fatally shoot man threatening to hurt woman in Brooklyn

Police shot and killed a man threatening to hurt a woman in Brooklyn on Thursday night, cop sources said.

The chaos unfolded around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of W. 36th St. and Neptune Ave. in Coney Island outside HL Gourmet Deli Grocery, where the man was threatening to shoot the woman, according to cops and sources.

The man died at the scene.

Officers involved were taken to an area hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears, sources said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

It was the second time in a week that NYPD officers fatally shot someone in the city.

On Nov. 3, police shot a 21-year old gunman moments after he opened fire on another man outside a Bronx bodega, cops said.

Detectives from the Queens Warrant Squad working nearby spotted the gunplay and fired shots at the man on E. Gun Hill Road near Hull Ave. in Norwood, video showed.

The mortally wounded gunman man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.