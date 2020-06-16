NYPD officers hospitalised after drinking milkshakes ‘spiked with bleach’

Three New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were hospitalised after consuming milkshakes believed to contain bleach.

The shakes, which were purchased at a Manhattan Shake Shack branch on Monday night, may have been spiked with bleach, New York’s largest police union said.

“At some point during their meal period, they discovered a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages”, said the NYC Police Benevolent Association (NYCPBA) in a statement.

The NYPD then launched an investigation overnight to determine whether the incident “was accidental or intentional in nature,” the department said.

All three cops were released from hospital hours later, after being treated and observed overnight.

The NYCPBA said in its statement that the officers had already ingested some milkshake when they noticed the suspected poisoning.

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” added Patrick Lynch, police union president.

The incident comes after demonstraters and police units have clashed at protests against police violence and racism following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last month.

The NYCPBA on Monday sent a letter to some 20,000 members with concerns around police food and drink contamination.

“Whenever possible, take meal in groups of two or more, and remain vigilant for the duration of the meal period”, warned the union.

Shake Shack said on Monday night that it was “horrified by the reports of officers injured,” and that it would work with police on their investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday morning, NYPD Chief of Detectives, Rodney Harrison, announced that there had been no criminal actions.

“After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees,” wrote Mr Harrison on Twitter.

Shake Shack added that its “team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay.”

