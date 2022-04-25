🌱 NYPD Officers In Limbo + Adams Gives $900M For Bus And Bike Lines

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know today in New York City to get the week started off right. Some NYPD officers are in limbo, New York's redistricting process is again up in the air, and a massive library is reopening.

Here are the top five stories in New York City today:

Mayor Adams announced on Saturday $904 million in capital funding to create and expand busways and protected bike lanes across the five boroughs. Five bike lane upgrades are already in the works for this year. (New York City Patch) An undisclosed number of NYPD officers received word last week that they would soon be terminated if they did not vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. The status of these roughly 5,000 officers has been in limbo for months. The NYPD requested the most vaccine exemptions of any other city agency. (Gothamist) New York State's newly drawn Congressional district lines are once again thrown into uncertainty, after an appeals court ruled the maps to be gerrymandered and unconstitutional. The decision will be heard before a higher court this Tuesday. If the lines, which include a strange-looking Park Slope and Staten Island district, are redrawn, the June primary might be pushed to a later date. (The City) The Queens library branch in Flushing, once considered one of the busiest libraries in the country, will reopen today, for the first time since March 2020. During the pandemic it had been used as a vaccination site, until its heating and cooling systems broke down last summer. (Spectrum News NY1) Rents are reaching record highs across New York City, according to a new study from StreetEasy. Manhattan reportedly saw rents this year on average $1,000 more expensive than in 2021. (New York City Patch)

The Conservatory Garden in Central Park, photo courtesy of Jen Verbeke

Today in New York City:

In Conversation: Congressman Ritchie Torres, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Jack Kliger, and More, at the Museum of Jewish Heritage (10 a.m.)

African American Communities and Gentrification: Strategies for Change, online via Zoom (7 p.m.)

The Indie Collaborative Celebrates Earth Day at Carnegie Hall (8 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Experts are warning New Yorkers to keep on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternflies. (Spectrum News NY1)

A parade celebrating Sikh returned to Midtown this weekend for the first time in two years. (Spectrum News NY1)

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum 5k run also returned to Lower Manhattan after a two year hiatus. (amNY)

— Dashiell Allen

