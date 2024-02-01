NYPD officers rescue man who fell on subway tracks

TechCrunch

Called OLMo, an acronym for "Open Language MOdels," the models and the data set used to train them, Dolma -- one of the largest public data sets of its kind -- were designed to study the high-level science behind text-generating AI, according to AI2 senior software engineer Dirk Groeneveld. "We expect researchers and practitioners will seize the OLMo framework as an opportunity to analyze a model trained on one of the largest public data sets released to date, along with all the components necessary for building the models."