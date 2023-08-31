NYPD officers visit 40 gangbangers, asks them to keep the peace at J’Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn

Forty gangbangers got unexpected knocks on their doors this week from police officers handing them a letter telling them to behave themselves as the NYPD prepares for Brooklyn’s J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade.

“We’ve been doing it for years,” Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy said. “We do it for gang violence across the city and then for special occasions like this.”

The letters, a component of the NYC Ceasefire initiative, were handed out in recent days, police said at a press conference.

“They’re quiet — they listen,” said Chief of Patrol John Chell. “It’s not a big deal.”

But Alex Vitale, a sociology professor at Brooklyn College, said the letters can be seen as threatening and are counterproductive, given that the NYPD leans on violence interrupters and community leaders to keep the peace and work with troubled youth to straighten themselves out.

“These kids already know the NYPD knows about them and is watching them,” Vitale said. “More threats and coercion from the Police Department doesn’t seem like the strongest strategy. Why not hand the list of 40 names over to someone from the community?

“And have them say, ‘We’re trying to do something positive for the community — put those beefs aside for three days, and let’s go out and have a good weekend.’”

A police official said the letters are vetted by the department’s Legal Bureau.

“The letter basically says, ‘This is the NYPD and you’re getting this letter because you’re connected to violence and you’re a crew member,” the official said. “You need to stop or this will be held against you, for instance at a plea hearing.”

The letter also notes that there is help available — such as job training and relocation services — for those who call the Ceasefire hotline.

For years, violence scarred the J’Ouvert and parade celebrations, but Chell noted that during 2022′s festivities there were only three shootings in the area, in Flatbush and Crown Heights. Police also seized 27 guns.

Chell said the NYPD’s goal is for people to enjoy themselves with as little enforcement presence as possible — particularly for quality-of-life issues, such as excessively loud music.

“We’re going to be firm but fair,” he said. “We’ll give people a break. We’ll be compassionate. [But for] anyone who thinks they’re going to come into this community this weekend with bad intentions, we are here stand together and we say, ‘Not this weekend — or any other weekend.’

“Our police officers will be ... firm but fair, to make sure everyone has an enjoyable weekend.”

Police plan to deploy around a dozen drones to assess 311 complaints, and to give officers an aerial view if they must respond to serious crimes, said NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry.

The drones can broadcast to the crowds computer-generated voice messages, or live messages from an NYPD commander.

Daughtry said a message from a drone was broadcast to 4,000 people gathered in Washington Square Park hours after the end of the Gay Pride parade.

“Believe it or not, people actually turned down their radios, looked up, heard the announcement, and the park cleared in about 10 minutes,” Daughtry said.