NYPD orders every member of department to report in uniform following Trump indictment

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has ordered every member of the force to report in full uniform on Friday as a “precautionary measure,” following former President Trump’s indictment.

“All uniformed members of the New York City Police Department are to show up in uniform as of 0700 hours on 03-31-2023 as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said on Thursday night.

The police department consists of about 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees, according to the NYPD’s website.

Trump was indicted on criminal charges on Thursday in the Manhattan district attorney’s yearslong investigation into the former president’s involvement in a 2016 hush money payment.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s then-attorney Michael Cohen made a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an effort to buy her silence about an alleged affair with the former president.

Trump sparked concerns about potential violence earlier this month when he called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back” in anticipation of his indictment. In a post to Truth Social last week, he warned that criminal charges could result in “potential death & destruction.”

Steel barricades were put up outside the Manhattan Criminal Court and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices last week, as the city braced for a potential indictment in response to Trump’s comments.

