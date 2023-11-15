NYPD: Police officers assaulted after asking group to stop smoking, Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. - On Monday, at the Freeman train station in the Bronx, two NYPD officers were assaulted after asking a group to put out their cigarettes.

Officials say the two officers saw the group smoking as they entered the station in Crotona Park around 2:30 p.m.

When the officers asked them to put out their cigarettes, they refused.

The group fought back as officers tried to remove them.

The officers eventually took the group into custody after suffering minor injuries.

The assault happened a couple of days after a uniformed NYPD lieutenant was attacked by two men at a subway station over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, New York City has seen 491 felony assaults in the subway system between Jan. 1 and Nov. 5, a notable increase from the 470 felony assaults reported in all of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).