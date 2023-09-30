NYPD probes Washington Heights double murder; one victim’s children witnessed slay, other victim’s relative says

Levaugh Harvin’s two children looked on as he and a woman were executed by a gunman on a Washington Heights street while they were out walking their dogs, the woman’s nephew told the Daily News on Saturday.

Harvin, 42, often walked his dogs with Jacqueline Billini, 57, the woman’s nephew Luis Billini said. Harvin and Billini both lived in the neighborhood, steps from the Morris-Jumel Mansion, Manhattan’s oldest house.

Harvin “was very generous man,” Luis Bellini said. “He would always help walk her dog.”

As the four and the dogs walked past past Highbridge Park along Edgecombe Ave. near W. 165th St. on Friday at around 6:30 p.m., a man clad in black stormed up and shot both Harvin and Billini in the head, said police.

“(Harvin’s) kids were walking in front and they heard the shots and saw them dropping,” Luis said.

Billini’s dog, Zeus, was also shot dead before the gunman fled on foot, cops said. Harvin’s dog wasn’t harmed.

“That was a family dog. It doesn’t bite anybody,” Luis, 44, said about Zeus. “The dogs aren’t vicious. The only time (they) bark was when someone got next to the door.

No arrests were reported in the case as of Saturday evening.

Police said the gunman was targeting one of the victims, but they declined to say which.

“It could’ve been any of us, because we would always try to walk with her when she walked the dogs,” Luis said.

Billini had been a victim of violence before.

In a harrowing incident April 11, a neighbor armed with a hammer kicked in the door of Billini’s apartment and attacked her and her family, Billini’s surviving relatives say.

The neighbor was upset over the constant barking coming from Billini’s W. 163rd St. apartment, Billini’s relatives say. Besides Zeus, Billini had two other dogs — Blue, who is Zeus’ mom, and Zina.

The attack was caught on video. According to court documents, when the neighbor kicked in Billini’s door, it slammed into her so hard it broke her right arm.

Billini’s relatives rushed over to hold the door shut, but the neighbor continued to kick the door in, swiping at them with a hammer when the door opened wide enough, the video shows.

“There was four people at the door and he was still able to muscle through,” Luis Billini said. “He’s a big guy, like 290 pounds. You can tell by the video he’s a strong man.”

Two of Billini’s relatives were struck with the hammer, but weren’t seriously injured, prosecutors said.

The 31-year-old neighbor was released without bail after arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The neighbor was later indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges of burglary and assault with a weapon with intent to injure, among other charges. A judge authorized orders of protection for Billini and her family, forcing him to move out of the building, Luis said.

“The dogs didn’t even attack (the neighbor),” Luis added. “They’re friendly so like why would he get crazy about them?”

NYPD detectives told Luis Billini Friday night that they couldn’t immediately connect the killing to the neighbor, who is not being named by the Daily News.

Months after the attack in her apartment, Jacqueline Billini still felt menaced, said people who knew her.

During one recent nightly walk with Zeus, someone drove up to Billini and told her “You’re going to die,” Luis said.

A friend of Jacqueline Bellini said Harvin had been accompanying her on her walks for the past two or three weeks as an informal bodyguard.

Harvin “was like family to her,” said the friend, Janet Santana.

“She was a nice neighbor — she was the best neighbor. She had no problems with anyone.”

Billini worked as an analyst for the state court system in the Bronx and was close to retirement, her nephew said.

“She worked 25 to 30 years with the government and then this happens,” he said.

“It’s impossible for someone who served our country for 25 years to be done like this. A woman who was about to retire shouldn’t have to live that way, just constantly watching over her shoulder. It’s ridiculous.”

Besides her two adult daughters, Billini cared for her frail 88-year-old mother, who still didn’t know about the murder Saturday.

Billini’s two sisters recently died, one from natural causes and another from a fall, Luis said. Another tragedy could be more than the elderly woman could bear.

“Her mother has had too many losses. We don’t know how to tell the mother right now,” Luis said.

“We have to make sure there’s doctors around when we break the news to her,” he said. “She speaks to her daughter every day, so she’s going to find out.

“Jackie is everything to the family,” he said. “(We’re) in shambles.”