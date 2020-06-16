NYPD probing possible bleach in shakes cops got at Shake Shack

The New York Police Department is investigating what it calls a possible hate crime against three of its officers, reports CBS New York. Police sources tell the station -- and the police union says -- three officers became sick after drinking at least some of the shakes they got at a Shake Shack in downtown Manhattan Monday night.

CBS New York says the NYPD suspects an employee may have contaminated the shakes with bleach. The Police Benevolent Association also says it suspects there was bleach in the shakes.

The officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital and remained hospitalized early Tuesday but were expected to be OK, the PBA said.

Employees of the Shake Shack were being questioned. No arrests were reported.

A shake sample was taken to a lab for testing, police said.

The PBA said the officers were assigned to a protest detail. There have been numerous racial justice demonstrations in the area since the George Floyd's death – some marred by clashes with police.

NYPD sources said the drinks were takeout shakes.

The PBA was quick to express its outrage on Twitter:

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV

— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

Shake Shack tweeted that it was "horrified":

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.

— SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

