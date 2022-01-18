NYPD prosecutor seeks firing of sergeant who fatally shot mentally ill Bronx woman; claims procedures ignored

An NYPD sergeant who shot dead a mentally ill woman in her Bronx apartment failed at every turn, including by not pressing the woman’s sister for more information, a department prosecutor said Tuesday.

The accused cop, Sgt. Hugh Barry, should be fired for his role in the Oct. 18, 2016 death of Deborah Danner, prosecutor David Green said in his opening statement at Barry’s departmental trial.

Barry is accused of failure to supervise and of violating tactical guidelines. He was previously charged with murder but was acquitted at his criminal trial.

Barry, a patrol supervisor in the 43rd Precinct, and his driver, Officer John Martin, arrived at Danner’s Pugsley Ave. building in Castle Hill after two EMTs and other police officers had shown up in response to a 911 call that Danner, 66, was acting erratically, shouting in the hallway and tearing down flyers.

Barry and Martin were not aware that Danner was a paranoid schizophrenic, but they rode the elevator to her apartment with her sister, Jennifer Danner, who told the cops police on two earlier dates had to force their way inside so she could be taken into custody.

“That statement clearly demonstrated that, one, Deborah Danner likely had a psychological history, two, that ESU [the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit] had been involved in extricating Danner and that three, Jennifer Danner was someone who had very important information to provide,” Green said.

“Despite Jennifer conveying this crucial information, neither Sgt. Barry nor Officer Martin asked her a single question and made no attempt whatsoever to learn more about the EDP situation they were about to get involved in.

“There is no legitimate explanation or justification for Sgt. Barry’s failure to attempt to learn more about Deborah Danner — it’s completely indefensible.”

Several minutes later, Barry convinced Danner to put down the scissors she was holding. But then she moved back toward her bedroom, where she grabbed a baseball bat.

Barry shot her dead, later testifying at his criminal trial that she had swung the bat at him, though another officer at the time testified she had not yet swung the weapon.

Green said Barry rushed his response, failing to contain and isolate Danner.

One of Barry’s lawyers, John D’Alessandro, said in his opening statement that Barry is a scapegoat for the NYPD, which has failed for decades to properly train its officers how to deal with the emotionally disturbed and mentally ill.

Jennifer Danner, now 72, testified that her sister’s condition had worsened through the years and that she would often cut off communications with her family.

Jennifer Danner said she knew her sister had a baseball bat in her apartment — but said that her sister in her four or five previous dealings with police never threatened anyone.