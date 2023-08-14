NYPD pursuit of parolee in stolen Mercedes leads to Manhattan wreck

A police chase ended in a car wreck after a parolee driving a stolen Mercedes SUV smashed into another car in Manhattan on Sunday, cops said.

After officers spotted Estley Cruz, 33, driving with illegal tints on his windows on W. 186th St. near Broadway shortly before 7 p.m., they ran his plates through their system and realized the luxury vehicle was stolen, according to police.

But when officers attempted a traffic stop on Cruz — who was wearing an ankle bracelet and out on parole for charges related to illegal gun and drug possession — he peeled off at high speeds, blowing through red lights and making illegal turns in an effort to evade pursuit, law enforcement said.

He didn’t get far — Cruz slammed his stolen Mercedes into a Honda on W. 186th St. near Fort Washington Ave. less than 10 blocks away, cops said.

The Honda was flipped in the collision, but none of its four occupants — including a 43-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and boys ages 5 and 1 — suffered more than minor injuries, according to police sources.

Cruz was cuffed on a laundry list of charges including reckless endangerment, criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, along with violations including failure to obey a traffic device and speeding, cops said.

Sunday’s pursuit follows back-to-back high-speed chases that left 11 people wounded earlier this month.

According to the NYPD Patrol Guide, police pursuits “must be terminated when the danger to the public outweighs the benefits of apprehending the perpetrator.” Historically, cops are encouraged to use tactics that would reduce pursuits.

Yet lately, NYPD brass have made nabbing fleeing drivers a priority.

“People thinking they can take off on us — those days are over,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference last month. “The days of driving around this city, lawless, doing what you think you’re going to do — those days are over.”