NYPD questioning suspect in shoving of woman onto Bronx subway tracks in caught-on-camera unprovoked attack

Cops are questioning a man they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station in a stunning unprovoked attack caught on camera, police sources said Tuesday.

Investigators took the man into custody for the Sunday afternoon attack at the Westchester Ave.-Jackson Ave. station in Woodstock on Tuesday morning, police sources said.

They were working with prosecutors at the Bronx District Attorney’s office to see if he can be charged, an NYPD source said.

The man, who was sporting a white T-shirt and red backpack, was caught on video shoving a woman onto the train tracks.

The victim, believed to be homeless, was not struck by a train but broke her collar-bone in the fall, cops said. She was pulled back onto the platform and taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was in stable condition Tuesday.