NYPD questions gay bar hate crime ‘person of interest’ in Hell’s Kitchen window smash attacks

Police have grabbed a person of interest in a recent spate of brick attacks against a Manhattan gay bar, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody by an NYPD Warrant Squad team early Tuesday. He was questioned a day after cops released surveillance images of a man hurling a brick at VERS on Ninth Ave. near W. 49th St. in Hell’s Kitchen.

The man was being questioned Tuesday afternoon, cops said. No charges had been filed.

The spectacles-sporting suspect is wanted for three attacks against the bar in a week, cops said.

No one was injured in the attacks, but the bar had to spend $600 to replace the window after each incident, VERS co-owner Aidan Davis told the Daily News Monday.

“We upgraded our camera system, and this most recent attack is when we were able to get a clear image of the attacker, who was wearing glasses,” said Davis.

Despite the repeated attacks, VERS will remain open, Davis said.

“Following Pulse and what recently happened, we just want people to know our community is fearless,” he continued, referring to Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ club, which took five lives.

In his latest attack, the Hell’s Kitchen vandal was caught on camera lobbing a brick at the VERS window around 10 p.m. Saturday.

On Nov. 13, police responded to the bar around 5:35 p.m. after he threw a brick at the window. Cops were back at the establishment two days later for a similar call around 6:40 p.m., police said.

“We had a repairer come and reinstall the window and less than 90 minutes after he was done installing the third window, it happened again,” Davis said. “So we fear the individual was watching.”

“I would like people to be good neighbors,” Davis implored. “If you see something, say something, because these acts of violence are not normal. The queer community is strong and we’ve worked really hard to get where we are, and we’re not moving anywhere.”