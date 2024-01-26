NYPD raids, shuts down 6 alleged brothels posing as massage parlors, Mayor Adams says

Six New York City massage parlors that authorities suspect were operating as brothels were shut down Thursday during a raid by the New York City Police Department in Queens, the city's Mayor Eric Adams announced on social media.

The businesses and their alleged illicit prostitution operations had become well-known among residents and business owners on Roosevelt Avenue, according to multiple outlets who quoted City Councilman Francisco Moya during a briefing shortly before the raids took place.

After Moya relayed his constituents' concerns to Adams, the mayor assembled a team of police and city officials to surveil for sex trafficking operations taking place at the massage parlors, one of which was located about 50 feet from a school, according to multiple media reports.

I was proud to join @NYPD115Pct tonight on an important quality of life enforcement operation to shut down six establishments that were breaking the law and perpetuating prostitution.



Prostitution is not a victimless crime — sex trafficking, abuse, and more. There are so many… pic.twitter.com/zE2uLTnXLx — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 25, 2024

Adams said in a media briefing before the busts that authorities witnessed the parlors operating in “full effect” at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation led to a court order from a judge that allowed police to search and shut down the operations Thursday afternoon.

"Prostitution is not a victimless crime — sex trafficking, abuse, and more," Adams said in a statement on the social media platform X. "There are so many concerns in our communities and we are taking action."

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a December press conference at City Hall in New York City. The mayor recently announced that NYPD raided several alleged brothels masquerading as massage parlors in Queens.

The New York City Police Department and Mayor Adams' office did not immediately return a message Friday to USA TODAY seeking more information. A message left for Moya was also not immediately returned.

Multiple homicide: Shooting at Arlington, Texas apartment leaves 3 people dead, gunman on the loose

Residents, business owners rejoice after alleged brothel raids

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers are seen in April 2023 in lower Manhattan. The department's 115th precinct helped shut down six massage parlors Thursday that authorities suspect were operating as brothels.

Nearby residents and owners of neighboring businesses were quoted in multiple outlets as praising the raids after months of complaints.

"Finally, finally we’re happy because they start standing in front of our doors, and it’s a big mess for us," Rajbir Kaur, who works just next door to one of the parlors shuttered by police, told Fox 5 New York.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry was quoted in WABC-TV as saying that police will continue to investigate and shut down illegal sex trafficking operations.

"We will come we will send out under covers and we will do everything within the law to shut you down," Daughtry said. "If you open up again, under a different name. We're going to repeat the process again."

No arrests have been reported following Thursday's raids.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brothels bust: NYPD raid, shutter several in Queens, Mayor Adams says