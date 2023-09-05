NYPD to reform protest policies, use of force tactics in landmark settlement with George Floyd protestors, Legal Aid, NYCLU

The NYPD will reform how it polices protests in New York City — including by stopping kettling and other use of force tactics — in a landmark settlement filed in Manhattan Tuesday resolving several protest cases brought after the 2020 George Floyd demonstrations.

“This landmark settlement holds the NYPD, the nation’s largest and most influential police force, to its oath to protect New Yorkers’ right to protest,” Molly Biklen, Deputy Legal Director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said.

“The NYPD’s violent response to protestors during the 2020 demonstrations for Black lives made clear to the world what too many New Yorkers already knew, that the NYPD is unable or unwilling to police itself. Today’s settlement ensures the NYPD can no longer indiscriminately deploy the notorious Strategic Response Group to protest and no longer escalate force on a whim.”

The agreement resolves cases against the NYPD brought by the state attorney general, the Legal Aid Society, the New York Civil Liberties Union, and lawsuit brought by protesters roughed up during the 2020 demonstrations.

