NYPD release details of suspect who assaulted 7 Asian women within a two-hour time span

New York police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted seven Asian women in a span of just two hours.



The violent rampage, which left two victims in the hospital, all took place in Manhattan on Sunday, according to police.



The suspect, who is yet to be identified, first struck at around 6:30 p.m. near Madison Avenue and East 30th Street in Midtown, as per PIX11. He allegedly punched a 57-year-old Asian woman in the face. The victim reportedly suffered swelling and a cut to her lip. She went to the hospital following the assault.



The suspect allegedly attacked a 25-year-old Asian woman around 10 minutes later near Fifth Avenue and East 30th Street. Police said he also punched her in the face. The victim refused medical treatment despite the swelling.



The third attack occurred five minutes later in the Flatiron District near Park Avenue South and East 23 Street, according to NBC New York. The victim, a 21-year-old Asian woman, was reportedly punched in the face and sustained a laceration and swelling to her mouth. She was transported to the hospital soon after.



Police said the suspect went to Gramercy Park for the next attack. He allegedly punched the face of his fourth victim, a 25-year-old woman, near Irving Place and East 17th Street. The victim reportedly sustained a laceration and swelling to her upper lip. However, she did not require medical treatment.



The suspect struck once again at around 7:05 p.m. near Union Square East and East 17th Street. This time, he allegedly elbowed a 19-year-old Asian woman in the face. The fifth victim did not require medical treatment despite sustaining a laceration.



After the Gramercy attacks, the suspect moved to Lower Manhattan, police said.



The sixth attack took place near East Houston Street and Mott Street in NoLita at around 7:25 p.m. The suspect allegedly elbowed another 25-year-old Asian woman, this time on the mouth, which led to bleeding and swelling in her lower lip. The sixth victim required emergency medical services (EMS) and was treated at the scene.



Police said the final attack occurred an hour later. At around 8:37 p.m., the suspect allegedly pushed a 20-year-old Asian woman near Broadway and East 8th Street, causing her to fall to the ground. The seventh victim reportedly sustained minor injuries to her hands, but she did not require medical treatment.



All seven attacks appear unprovoked, police said. No words were exchanged between the suspect and his victims.



This anti-Asian assault spree came less than three weeks after 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was fatally stabbed in her Chinatown apartment. That incident, in turn, occurred more than a month after 40-year-old Michelle Go was shoved into the path of an oncoming train at Times Square-42nd Street subway station.



New York City recorded 133 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021, up from just 30 in 2020. Last month, the NYPD reassigned the head of its Hate Crimes Task Force following allegations of the mistreatment of Asian American victims.



“We were too slow in investigating [crimes] as possible hate crimes,” Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Monday, according to Bloomberg. “I wanted a new face there, a new vision.”



The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating all seven incidents, as per ABC7 News. The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was described as having short blond hair, a fair complexion, a height of 5 feet and 9 inches and a weight of around 190 pounds.



The suspect reportedly wore a light blue T-shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. He also carried a multicolored backpack.



Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website or its Twitter account.







Featured Image via New York Police Department

