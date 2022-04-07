NYPD release footage of suspect wanted in hate crime that left elderly Sikh victim with broken nose

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has released surveillance footage that shows the man who authorities believe is responsible for the Sunday morning attack against an elderly Sikh victim in Queens.



The incident reportedly occurred near 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill at around 7 a.m. Nirmal Singh, 70, was heading to the Sikh Cultural Society in traditional Sikh clothing when the suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face, leaving him bleeding on the ground.









The victim, who comes from Canada and does not speak English, had only been in Queens for two weeks when the attack occurred, according to reports. He was brought to Jamaica Hospital and received treatment for a broken nose, severe bruises on his face and an injured wrist.



NYPD officers released surveillance footage of the unidentified suspect on Wednesday. He was described as a Black male with an average build who was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.





WANTED for ASSAULT: On 4/3/22 @ 6:45 AM, @NYPD102PCT vicinity of Lefferts Blvd & 95 Ave the unidentified individual approached a 70-yr-old victim wearing traditional Sikh articles of faith & assaulted him ANY info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/tkxs2seHmw

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 6, 2022







The case is currently being investigated as a hate crime.



“This man was new to our country,” said State Sen. James Sanders (D-NY). “He had only been here for two weeks and this is not the type of welcome we want people to think occurs when they visit our country or community. I condemn this shameful attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime, and hope that the perpetrator is brought to justice.”



State Sen. Joseph Addabbo (D-NY) also denounced the attack, calling it a “despicable display of hatred and cowardice.”



Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted to the department’s website or Twitter account.

