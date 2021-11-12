NYPD released new photos, video of suspected Central park rapist

The NYPD is pulling out all the stops to catch the man who raped a woman in Central Park this week.

New surveillance pictures and video released by police Friday track the alleged sexual predator from the 59th St. and Fifth Ave. subway station to a pizzeria on 8th Ave. near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, cops said.

The photos show the man trekked south after the Thursday morning attack on a woman taking a walk in Central Park, police said.

Dressed all in black, the man is accused of grabbing the 27-year-old from behind, choking her unconscious and raping her on a secluded footpath near The Pond, on the southeastern edge of the park near W. 59th St., cops said.

After the assault, it appears the man jumped on the subway at 59th St. and Fifth Ave. and headed downtown. Police released surveillance pictures from inside the station on Thursday night.

He was later caught on video — with a marijuana pin on his baseball hat and his mask below his nose — pacing inside a deli on 8th Ave. near W. 41st St. near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Finally, he was captured outside 2 Bros Pizza on 8th Ave, and W. 38th St.

The NYPD promised increased patrols in the park after the attack.

As of Nov. 7, there have been seven rapes in the urban oasis, compared to two in all of 2020, police department data shows.

Another woman was the victim of an attempted rape about 45 minutes after the park assault on Thursday and police initially thought the same man was responsible for both crimes.

The second attack, on a footpath on the Randall’s Island Bridge at E. 103rd St. and the FDR Drive was allegedly committed by convicted sex offender, Howard Shaw, 58, cops said.