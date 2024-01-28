NYPD releases body cam of officer pulling over NYC councilman
The officer ended the stop after Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park 5, identified himself as a city councilman.
The officer ended the stop after Salaam, an exonerated member of the Central Park 5, identified himself as a city councilman.
A modern cellphone has a number of advanced technologies that could be used to determine if the driver was distracted by using the phone when he crashed the car. But no one's tapping into it.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
Humana signaling rough waters ahead after pent-up demand caused the company to realize losses in its Medicare Advantage business in late 2023.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Pensions mostly disappeared from the private sector, but worker demand is spurring new solutions.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
It's a no-brainer in a tech-heavy household, plus it has built-in surge protection to keep your gadgets safe.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
Credit cards offer Americans billions in valuable perks each year, including cash-back rewards and airline miles — so how are credit card companies still able to make money?
The Perkins Loan program ended in 2017, but borrowers with outstanding debt may qualify for Perkins Loan forgiveness.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC title game.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.