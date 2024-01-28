NYPD releases body cam of officer pulling over NYC councilman

TechCrunch

OpenAI has responded to a letter sent by the Congressional Black Caucus that flagged the lack of diversity on its board. OpenAI’s response letter, which TechCrunch saw, was dated January 5 and signed by CEO Sam Altman and Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor. It said building a complete and diverse board was one of the company’s top priorities and that it was working with an executive search firm to assist it in finding talent.