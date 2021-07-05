NYPD releases chilling video of NYC home break-in amid historic crime wave

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

New York City police have released a chilling video showing a suspect breaking into a Manhattan residence and having a look around.

The break-in happened June 24 just before 1:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Central Park West and West 89th Street, the NYPD says.

A home surveillance camera shows the suspect creeping across the foyer of the residence with a door left ajar behind him. He appears to mill about, checking out rooms and opening doors.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

DEROY MURDOCK: DEMS’ DEFUND POLICE POLICIES – INSTEAD OF DEFLECTING BLAME TO GOP, HERE’S WHAT THEY SHOULD DO

The alleged break-in comes amid a historic uptick in crime in the Big Apple. Statistics provided to Fox News show that since 2020, homicides are up more than 12%, robberies are up more than 5%, and felony assaults are up nearly 7%.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most dramatic increases, however, are in shooting incidents and sex crimes – up 36.3% and 25%, respectively.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

    Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn't yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, led by a 1% gain in Taiwan. Trading is set to be thinner than usual with U.S. markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend, meaning "some of those upside moves might be capped and price action might be choppy," according to Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff

    YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Driver bumps woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood. We are awaiting for the driver's condition.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • 11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95

    An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said. The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • White Nationalist Group Tries to March Through Philadelphia, Promptly Gets Chased Out of Town

    Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.

  • Thieves Steal Dead Man’s Classic Cars

    Criminals really have no shame…

  • No pardon for Kevin Strickland, whose continued incarceration is a national shame

    If you see Mike Parson this Independence Day, ask him why he’s celebrating and Kevin Strickland still isn’t free.

  • A McDonald's manager lost an eye after an-ex employee's father assaulted him with a rake in Missouri. It was the latest in a string of violent attacks at fast-food chains.

    Kendell Cooks has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after attacking a McDonald's manager with a rake, causing serious injuries.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.

  • Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action. Shares of Vitasoy were down 14.6% at HK$25.1, levels not seen since April 2020.

  • Authorities said a love triangle led to murder. The reality might be much more sinister.

    She allegedly asked her lover to murder her husband. A relative said it was an escape from her “personal hell.”

  • A California man was arrested after illegal homemade fireworks at his home later exploded in his neighborhood leaving 17 people injured, DOJ says

    According to the DOJ, 27-year-old Arturo Ceja had traveled to Nevada multiple times in June to buy "various types of explosives."

  • Marc Lamont Hill, Judge Joe Brown spar over Bill Cosby’s release

    Black News Channel’s Marc Lamont Hill and former reality TV court Judge Joe Brown engaged in a heated debate on Thursday over the disgraced comedian Bill Cosby‘s recent release from prison during. Brown appeared on Hill’s TV news show, “Black News Tonight.” Hill would later tweet that the exchange, which came the day after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction, left him “disgusted.”

  • QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Admitted to Corrupting Minor

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of abusing children in pizzerias, and unite around hashtags with names like “Save the Children” even after genuine anti-trafficking groups beg them to stop.It’s hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon’s promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than

  • ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Arrested After Not Turning Over Sex Trafficking Video Evidence

    Former host of “To Catch a Predator” Chris Hansen turned himself into authorities Friday and was later released following a Michigan judge’s issue of a warrant for not showing up for a scheduled court appearance. The 61-year-old surrendered to police and was briefly detained at the Shiawassee County jail in Corunna, Michigan. He was summoned to the jail on Thursday to explain why he didn’t hand over requested footage of a police sting operation. It was anticipated he would present a video agains

  • American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer to be sentenced

    An American corporate lawyer convicted of assaulting a police officer in Hong Kong during a period of citywide unrest about 18 months ago is to be sentenced July 6. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, has been in custody since July 22, when a Hong Kong magistrate found him guilty of assaulting Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang in December 2019. Bickett was denied bail.