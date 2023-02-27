NYPD releases footage of gunman who killed man outside Queens club

Police on Monday released surveillance footage of a man they believe fatally shot one man and wounded another outside a Queens nightclub.

The man is wanted for the Oct. 17 shooting outside Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill that killed Nicholas Mahabir.

Mahabir, 23, got into a disagreement inside the club that spilled out onto the street, cops said.

A friend who was deejaying inside the club denied the narrative and said instead he, Mahabir and others were standing outside the club around 4:15 a.m. when someone across the street opened fire.

Mahabir was shot once in the arm, the bullet traveling through his torso and hitting his heart and lungs, his brother told the Daily News at the time.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

A 27-year-old man, who police described as uncooperative with investigators, was shot in the abdomen.

Cops are still looking for the gunman and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.