NYPD releases footage of man on Citi bike being shot dead by young killer in broad daylight

Harriet Sinclair
·1 min read
(NYPD)
(NYPD)

The New York Police Department has released footage of the moment a cyclist was gunned down in broad daylight outside a shop in Brooklyn.

Footage of the shocking incident, which took place on Wednesday, 14 July, at 2.20pm, shows a man talking on his phone before pulling a gun out of his bag and shooting at a man on a Citi bike who is right in front of him on Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street.

The cyclist, who has been identified as 21-year-old Pierrot Simeon, from Brooklyn, was rushed to Kings County Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the shooter, who fled the scene immediately after firing the shots, and released the disturbing footage on Thursday in a bid to find him.

The shooting comes amid an uptick in shootings in the city, and on the same day that Eric Adams, the Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, pledged to tackle gun crime.

“My son won’t grow up in a city that I grew up in,” Mr Adams said at a meeting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and clergy at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn, reported ABC7.

“That is not going to happen. We had a 13-year-old boy assassinated in the Bronx in broad daylight in what appears to be a retaliatory shooting. And no one wants to talk about that. It’s unacceptable.

“No one is going to come back to our multi-billion tourism industry if 3-year-olds are shot in Times Square. It’s just not going to happen.”

