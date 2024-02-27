NYPD releases images of Brooklyn bodega worker’s suspected killer

Cops on Tuesday released images of the man they say shot dead a Brooklyn bodega worker in cold blood over a cigarillo.

The man, seen sporting glasses and a black-and-white varsity jacket with the letter “D” on the left side, was sought for shooting Nazim Berry in the head Monday at the Amin Deli on Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights..

Responding officers found Berry, 36, outside the store near Lincoln Place about 4:15 p.m., cops said.

The suspect asked Berry for a free Black & Mild cigarillo, got turned down, left and came back with a gun, the victim’s mother told the Daily News.

“He walked up and asked my son to buy him a Black & Mild. My son said no. He doesn’t even smoke them,” the grieving mom Danette Hollie, 58, said Monday night outside the bodega.

“People in the neighborhood were always asking (my son) to give them things for free. He resented it,” she added. “(The attacker) went and came back with a gun. He killed my son over a Black & Mild.”

Medics rushed Berry to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

A thin trail of blood led from the scene of the crime and down the block, leading police to believe the killer may have wounded himself during the violence.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.