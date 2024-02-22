NYPD releases new images of man wanted for slashing tourist in Queens subway

Cops on Thursday have released new images of the suspect they say slashed a Brazilian tourist in the neck during an unprovoked attack at a Queens subway station.

The 29-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City when a man wearing a ski mask and black-and-gray hooded jacket confronted him about 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15

Without saying a word, the stranger lunged forward with a knife and slashed the left side of the victim’s neck before running out of the station.

Medics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital where he was treated and released.

Among the new images shared by the NYPD is one with the attacker above ground with his ski mask pulled down, showing his beard.

Two days after the knifing, a 31-year-old man at the same station was clobbered with a pipe during an argument with a stranger.

Medics took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in stable condition with cuts to his head. Cops released surveillance images of the suspect in that case as well.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.