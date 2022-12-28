NYPD releases photos of gunman, woman sought in fatal shooting of Bronx man

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance images of a shooter and a possible accomplice or witness in the killing of a Bronx man.

Terrence Williams, 29, was walking near the corner of Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest around 9 p.m. Monday when he and a friend got into an argument with a man and woman, police said.

The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest, police said.

The shooter and the woman with him took off on foot, leaving Williams bleeding on the sidewalk.

He was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he died.

Williams lived about two miles away from where he was killed in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx.

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the man and woman, who they believe are both in their mid-20s.

The gunman was last seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans and green sneakers.

The woman who was with him was wearing a white jackets, black and white pants and red UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.