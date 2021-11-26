NYPD releases photos of men wanted for questioning in fatal stabbing near Penn Station

Cops released pictures early Friday of two men wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man near Penn Station.

The victim was stabbed in the chest near the Long Island Rail Road entrance at 7th Ave. and W. 33rd St. Thursday evening.

The 36-year-old victim had been arguing with another homeless man about 6 p.m. prior to the stabbing, police said.

Police initially said the dispute began inside Penn Station. But authorities later determined the argument began on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.