NYPD releases photos of suspects in quadruple shooting as victims, including brothers 3 and 6, recover

The NYPD moved a step closer to arresting the two suspects who fled on a scooter after four people were shot, including two young brothers, outside a Bronx park.

Surveillance photos and video released to the media early Friday suggest the suspects are in their teens or early 20s.

They are wanted for the Tuesday shooting outside Saint James Park, near E. 193rd St. and Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge. The shooting is believed to be linked to gang tensions and a July 5 murder nearby played a role in the shooting, according to cops.

The suspects, wearing masks, drove by St. James Park on a scooter just before 5:50 p.m., eyeing two cousins, 23 and 25 years old standing near a parked car, police said.

One of the suspects hopped off the back of the scooter and fired at least seven times, striking the older cousin in the lower back and the younger one in the thigh.

Also struck were brothers, 3 and 6 years old, as they walked by with their pregnant mother.

The older boy was hit in the leg and his brother was grazed in the leg.

“I’m exhausted,” the mother, Norma Solis, 32, later said in Spanish. “I’m pregnant, I’m scared to go outside. I have to go out to get medication and I don’t feel safe to go out. I don’t want to go out to the street.”

She also has a 1-year-old daughter, who was unharmed.

The shooting victims were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and are recovering. Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban on Wednesday paid the brothers a visit.

The suspects drove off on the scooter, a photo of which was later released to the media.

The photos and video released Friday show the suspect’s faces, with police asking anyone with information about them to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.