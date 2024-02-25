NYPD releases pic of suspect wanted in stabbing near Times Square migrant shelter

The NYPD released a surveillance images Sunday of a suspects wanted for a bloody brawl and stabbing outside a Times Square migrant.

A half dozen people have already been arrested for last week’s melee on 42nd St. near Eighth Ave. that left a 17-year-old boy stabbed in the back. Sixteen others involved in the brawl are still being sought by police.

The clash occurred steps from the Candler Building, a vacant office tower-turned-migrant shelter. Police have so far arrested Michael Colome, 22, of Queens, and five teenage boys in connection with the 5:30 p.m. Thursday attack.

Colome was charged with gang assault, assault and weapons possession. He was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday and remains held on Rikers Island on $100,000 bond. He does not appear to be a migrant, cops said Saturday.

He was arrested with three 16-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys, who are facing the same charges.

One of the combatants pulled out a knife and chased about a dozen others down Eighth Ave., witnesses told the Daily News. Cops patrolling the area on foot saw the commotion and ran after the person with the knife.

The teen victim, who is believed to be a migrant, was punched and kicked before being stabbed in the lower back by his attackers. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The attackers ran off into the Times Square subway station.

Anyone with information on the latest suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

The Times Square migrant shelter became the backdrop of a contentious caught-on-video attack on NYPD officers that drew national media coverage in January. The incident, along with photos of one of the migrants later flipping off news cameras outside of court, sparked a political firestorm.

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg drew sharp criticism after prosecutors did not initially seek bail for the suspects first charged in the assault.

Seven of the 11 asylum seekers suspected of being involved in that attack have since been indicted on a range of charges carrying significant prison time. Body camera footage contradicts the police narrative of what sparked the incident.